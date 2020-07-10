SWEETWATER, TEXAS - Sweetwater Brenda Tipton passed from this life June 15, 2020 in Sweetwater, Texas. Brenda was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Sally and Bob Sanford on October 23, 1960. She graduated from Permian High school in Odessa, Texas. After she finished her Business Degree at Harden Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, she became Communications Director and Administrative Assistant for the West Texas Chamber of Commerce. In 1989 she advanced her career by moving to Ft. Stockton, Texas to become Executive Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce. Later she was instrumental in raising money for and led the planning and construction of the WRTTC, the Midland College Branch Community College, where she became the Director. She also became President of the Ft. Stockton Chamber of Commerce, served 4 years on the City Council, and received Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award. After she retired, she and her husband David moved to take care of the family ranch outside of Sweetwater, Texas. They joined Trinity Baptist Church where Brenda served on the benevolence committee. Brenda is survived by her husband, David Tipton of Sweetwater; her daughter, Michelle Mowry; her daughter Megan Mowry Ortiz and husband Cagney of Seattle, Washington; her son Hart Mowry of Charlotte, North Carolina; her sister Beverly Hall and husband Wayne of Odessa; her brother Bob Sanford and wife Wendy of San Juan, California; her Uncle Dr. John Henry and his wife Glenda of Roswell, New Mexico; Parents Sally and Bob Sanford of Odessa; also 4 nephews and 2 cousins; a family Memorial Service was held in Sweetwater June 20, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store