SAN ANGELO - Brownie Lou Lancaster King passed away peacefully from this earth at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2. She was surrounded by several members of her loving family. Brownie will be remembered as an exemplary member of the "Greatest Generation."



Brownie was born to D.L. Lancaster and Mary Inez Brown Lancaster in Elida near Clovis, New Mexico, where her father was Superintendent of Schools and Mayor. She was orphaned at the age of 6 and Brownie and her brothers, LeDoyle and Jimmy were reared by their loving Aunt Hattie and Uncle Ike Kendrick. Their cousin, Joe Kendrick was like another brother.



Brownie married the love of her life J.T. King in San Diego, California, on July 22, 1943. J.T. joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving the Pacific Theatre and the post-war occupation of China. This divine union flourished for 61 years. The King family resided in Odessa from 1950 until J.T.'s death in 2004.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, the Kendricks, husband, J.T. King of Odessa, Texas, and great granddaughter, Alleen Garnett, and son-in-law, David Tomme.



Survivors comprise four children and their spouses including Jackie King Tomme, and Albert Willars of San Angelo, James and Kathy Namken King of Corinth, Kade and Monica Mabry King of San Antonio, Beth King Aiken and Gary Aiken, also of San Antonio.



Surviving grandchildren are Jay Tomme of San Angelo, Melanie Tomme Garnett and Derrick Garnett of San Angelo, Jason King of Corinth, Dustin and Amber King of Frisco, Amanda King Benton and Steve Benton of Austin, Megan Nock O'Connor and Colin O'Connor of San Antonio and Coleman Nock of San Antonio. Also surviving her are her great grandchildren, Maddie and Allison Garnett, Katie, Skyler, and London King, and Hayden Benton.



A private family memorial was held at Johnson Street Church of Christ at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, with Scott Allen officiating. Family suggests memorials be made to the Restoration Foundation at 127 Daisey Lane in Justin, Texas 76247. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com Published in Odessa American on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary