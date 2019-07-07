FT. WORTH - Bryan Andrew Jones, age 44, of Bedford TX, left us unexpectedly and stepped through heavens gates on June 30, 2019.



Bryan was born in Odessa, TX to Andy and Jennifer Jones on May 17, 1975 along with his partner in crime-twin sister Laurie. He attended Bowie Jr High and was a 1993 graduate of Odessa High School where he was involved in Football, the 1992 OHS State Track Team, & the Bronco Band where he was a drummer. He continued his education at Texas Tech University.



Early on Bryan worked in various fields including being a licensed plumber & working in construction that led him to his career as a Regional Project Manager for Field Turf and then Astro Turf. He was truly an expert in his field. Over his 20 year career in the turf industry, he managed and designed numerous NFL, MLB, and NCAA projects across the U.S. He recently established Creedmoor Construction, LLC.



Bryan was one of a kind for sure. Family and good friends were a huge part of his life. He lived life to the fullest and had a very adventurous life. He always had a smile on his face and you could count on a joke to follow it. He would lend the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was always making his projects "bigger and better" even with flashing lights and most often included some "off the cuff" southern engineering. A roll of duck tape was never safe!!! However tools were always available if needed. His creations were limitless. He loved to be outdoors and drew great pleasure in hunting. He was blessed with several exotic game hunts along with numerous deepsea fishing trips to Costa Rica.



Bryan was welcomed into heaven by his grandparents-Andrew J Jones Jr and Dorothy Jones of Odessa Tx. and grandfather Larry Poage of Houston, TX.



Survivors include parents Andy and Jennifer Jones of Odessa; twin sister Laurie Jones Cromeens and husband Tyson of Aurora, OH; nephews Grant Andrew Cromeens and Grayson Jay Cromeens of Aurora, OH; Grandmother Rita Poage of Houston, TX; Uncle Micheal Smith and wife, Peggy, both of Liberty TX; Aunt Deborah Brewer of Murfreesboro, TN; Aunt Bonnie Holcomb of Houston, TX; and numerous wonderful cousins from TX and TN.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1pm at Central Baptist Church located at 1401 N Texas Ave, Odessa, TX.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bryan's honor to Dream Hunt Foundation. This will allow kids with special needs, or who are underprivileged to fulfill their dream of going on the hunt of a life time. https://www.dreamhunt.tv/how-to-help



Pallbearers are Andy Jones, Tyson Cromeens, John Kolb, Stuart Holcomb, Josh Holcomb, Chad Hewitt, & Charlie Ammons. Honorary pallbearers are Grant Cromeens and Grayson Cromeens.



Bryan's family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the John Kolb family, Billy Hewitt family, Central Baptist Church and 1st Baptist Church of Odessa. Thank you for coming along side us during this most difficult time.



"What a man does for himself he takes with him. What a man does for others becomes his legacy." "Go big or go home!"



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on July 7, 2019