KERMIT - Bryan Patrick Duncan, 37, of Kermit, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Pyote. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am June 2, 2020, at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Kermit Cemetery Arrangements are by FAMILY SERVICES FUNERAL PARLOR of Kermit.



