ODESSA - Byonica Jean "Bonnie" (Keune) Sullivan, 62, of Odessa, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday May 15, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Lamesa TX. Funeral services will be also be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Odessa. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Sparenberg, TX. Arrangements are by ACRES WEST FUNERAL CHAPEL of Odessa.
Published in Odessa American on May 14, 2020.