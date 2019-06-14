Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brownfield Funeral Home - Brownfield
120 W. Tate Street P. O. Box 507
Brownfield, TX 79316
(806) 637-3555
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Lowrance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. R. Lowrance


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
C. R. Lowrance Obituary
BROWNFIELD, TX - Services for C.R. Lowrance, 94 of Brownfield will be held 11am Saturday, June 15, 2019, at First Christian Church. Graveside services will be following the service at Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.

There will be a family visitation held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5-7pm at Brownfield Funeral Home.

C.R. passed away on June 10, 2019, in Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas. He was born on May 16, 1925, to Earnest and Etta May Lowrance in Floydada, Texas. He served in the Army during World War II. He was in the Pacific Theater serving in Japan. After coming back to the Levelland area after the war, C.R. met Wilma Qualls. They married on September 5, 1947, in Spade, Texas and were married for 68 years. C.R. went to work for Halliburton services in Levelland and transferred to Brownfield in 1955. He retired after 38 years with Halliburton. C.R. is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Etta May Lowrance, and granddaughter, Lisa Ann Lowrance.

C.R. is survived by 2 sons, Charles and wife Sherry of Flint and Michael and wife Linda of Odessa; 3 grandchildren, Kimberly Mayo and husband Rick of Bullard, Chad Lowrance and wife Tammy of Mansfield and Chris Lowrance and wife Cherie of Whitehouse; 8 great-grandchildren, Alexandra Lowrance, Nicholas and Mason Mayo, Brendon, Carson, and McKinley Lowrance, Corey and Candace Lowrance; a sister, Hazel Taylor of Henderson.
Published in Odessa American on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now