Caleb Hinojos Obituary
ODESSA - Caleb Hinojos was born and raised in Odessa. Caleb went to St. Mary's Catholic school and Permian High School. Caleb loved sports, but had a heart for baseball.

He played in several leagues and helped his team win a championship. Caleb enjoyed spending time with his best friend Steve Gonzales, who was like a brother to him. They were inseparable.

Later in life, he met the love of his life, Tianna Walker, whom he spent the remainder of his time with. In 2016, him and Tianna welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Haili Jade Hinojos.

Caleb's most pride and joy was his baby girl. He enjoyed taking his daughter to the park and spending time with her at home watching movies.

Caleb worked at Nipco and Basic Energy and was later introduced to the electrical field. At the time of his death, Caleb was an apprentice for Sun Electric. He was a hard worker and loved his job. Caleb had many friends.

Survived by:

Tianna Walker - Fiance - Odessa, Tx

Haili Hinojos - Daughter - Odessa, Tx

Rodney & Aracely Lara - Parents - Odessa, Tx

Rudy & Luci Hinojos - Parents - Midland,Tx

Jaclyn & Danica Hinojos - Sisters - Odessa, Tx

Andrew Hinojos - Brother - Temple, Tx

Noemi De La Garza - Grandmother - Odessa, Tx

Pedro Hinojos - Grandfather - Kermit, Tx

Silverio Perez & Guadalupe Perez - Grandparents - Piedras Negras, Mexico

Joaquina De La Garza - Great-Grandmother - Jourdanton, Tx

Eduardo Perez - Uncle - Chicago, IL

Ruben & Elida Martinez - Uncle & Aunt - Odessa, Tx (God Parents)

Chelsea Martinez - Cousin - Dallas, Tx

Preceded in death:

Consuelo Hinojos - Grandmother - Kermit, Tx

Freddy Hinojos - Uncle - Kermit, Tx

Maria De La Luz Bueno Rodriguez - Great-Grandmother

Aaron De La Garza - Great-Grandfather

Pallbearers:

Steve Gonzales

Andrew Hinojos

Christian Arzate

Jared Madrigal

Alexander Beane

George Beane
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 9, 2020
