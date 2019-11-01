|
ODESSA, TX - Callie Jean Phillips, age 87, passed from this life Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Odessa, TX. She was born Saturday, June 15, 1932 in Burgaw, NC to Edna Pearl and Edward Franklin Matthews.
Callie was an amazing mother and loved her grandchildren very much. She was a great artist, amazing drawer, enjoyed knitting, especially pot holders for every member of her family. She loved her pork rinds and sweet iced tea. Callie's favorite store to shop in was JCPenny. She was very intelligent and enjoyed discussing current events. Callie loved reading her Bible and would always leave verses lying around the house. She enjoyed football and was a Carolina Panthers fan.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her daughters: Lynne Stuart and husband Randy of Odessa, Barbara Phillips of Odessa, and Suzanne Hewett of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren: Allison Tyson, Stephanie Stuart, Ginny Head and husband Lonnie, Amanda Abel and husband Glenn, Jon (the Juggernaut) Stuart and wife Tiffany, and Matt Stuart and wife Amber; great-grandchildren: Taylor Lynn-Ann Tanton, McKaley Holbrook, Randi Udy, Teylor Udy, Clifton Udy, Haley Boyd, Michael Abel, Bailey Boyd, Ethan Abel, Kaylee Boyd, Madison Stuart, Brayden Stuart, Zoie Stuart, Aria Stuart, Averee Blackmon, Kamyrn Stuart, MJ and Haven Stuart; and great-great grandson: Preston Holbrook.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Edna Matthews; brothers: Jessie James Matthews, Franklin Delware Matthews and Robert Matthews; sister: Lessie Gore; and son: Ronald Glenn Phillips
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 1, 2019