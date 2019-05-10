ODESSA - Calvin Wayne Shinn



May 15, 1933 - May 8,2019



Calvin Wayne Shinn, Wayne to his friends and Sonny to his family, was raised a farm boy east of the Llano Estacado. He graduated from Paducah High School and went to Texas Tech, where he met the love of his life, Ann. They were married in 1952 and began married life farming in Hockley County. After severe drought drove Wayne to the oilfield, He started a water hauling business in Colorado and North Dakota, and later a ready-mix business in Perryton with his brother in law. Eventually he began roughnecking which resulted in a short adventure in Brazil. After the Brazil experiment, they settled in the Texas Panhandle where he went to work for Drilco. There he discovered the vocation that he followed the rest of his life, Drilling Stabilization. The family was transferred throughout Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana as he promoted up through the company ranks.



After the oilfield bust in 1982, he eventually started Tech Drill in Odessa. He started with a 4door sedan and a trailer and worked hard to build a company that he was able to turn over to his son and brother. He had many friends and associates that he loved in the oilfield and stories to go along with them.



Wayne is preceded in death by his son, Jay; granddaughter, Jillian; sisters, Jorene and Glenna.



He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ann; sons, Kim and wife, Nan, Kurt and wife, Robin; grandsons, Zachary, Keaton, Hayden, Christian; daughter in law, Shara; brother, Rusty and his wife, Roz and sister, Wanda.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary