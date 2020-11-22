1/1
Candida Rodriguez Ybarra
1936 - 2020
EL PASO - Candida Rodriguez Ybarra, 84, of El Paso (formerly of Odessa), passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in El Paso.

Candida was born March 25, 1936 in Fort Davis, Texas, to the late Arcadio H. Rodriguez and Louisa (McIntire) Rodriguez, and was raised in and around Fort Davis. She married Gabriel George Ybarra in 1953, and to this union 6 children were born. She spent most of her adult life in Odessa, until moving to El Paso a few years ago.

Candida was a beautiful, proud and strong woman. She spent most of her life raising her children and being a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She had a great love for animals, rescued many and was a supporter of the ASPCA. She was a member of the Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Richard "Dicky" R. Ybarra and her grandson, Joseph Michael Ybarra. Left to cherish her memories, her daughter, Grace Ybarra-Burris and her husband, William; sons, George Ybarra and his wife Merry, Mike Ybarra and his wife Lisa, Jesse R. Ybarra, and Jerry Ybarra and his wife Patricia; Sister, Anita Rodriguez Patterson; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; as well as a host of other family and close friends.

Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, November 23, 2020, with Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM, at the Odessa Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Ector County Cemetery in Odessa.



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
NOV
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
