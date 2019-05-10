Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
For more information about
Carl Peterson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Benjamin Peterson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl Benjamin Peterson Jr. Obituary
ODESSA - Carl Benjamin Peterson Jr.

Carl B. Peterson Jr., 85, of Odessa passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019 in Odessa, TX. Carl was in the Automotive Industry for over 40 years in Odessa.

A visitation with family and friends will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday May 10, 2019, at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm Satuday May 11, 2019, also at Hubbard- Kelly Funeral Home, in the Chapel.

He is proceeded in death by his wife, Imogene Peterson, parents, Carl B. Peterson Sr. and Vada Hart Peterson; Sisters, Gerosia Finley, and Virginia Franklin; Borthers, Carlton Nettles and Doug Nettles.

He is survived by his Children, Donna Greaves, Husband Ken, Carl Gene Peterson and wife Paula, and Jason Lowe; Step Children, Lonnie and Janet Laurence, Lynn and Tammy Laurence, River and Tracy Austin, Melany (Sena) McDaniel; Siblings, Olie Ruth Reel, Jo Knopfel and Lewis Sparkman; 12 Grandchildren and 13 Greatgrandchildren.

Services entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Hom, 601 N. Alleghaney, Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
Download Now