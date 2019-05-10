|
ODESSA - Carl Benjamin Peterson Jr.
Carl B. Peterson Jr., 85, of Odessa passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019 in Odessa, TX. Carl was in the Automotive Industry for over 40 years in Odessa.
A visitation with family and friends will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday May 10, 2019, at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm Satuday May 11, 2019, also at Hubbard- Kelly Funeral Home, in the Chapel.
He is proceeded in death by his wife, Imogene Peterson, parents, Carl B. Peterson Sr. and Vada Hart Peterson; Sisters, Gerosia Finley, and Virginia Franklin; Borthers, Carlton Nettles and Doug Nettles.
He is survived by his Children, Donna Greaves, Husband Ken, Carl Gene Peterson and wife Paula, and Jason Lowe; Step Children, Lonnie and Janet Laurence, Lynn and Tammy Laurence, River and Tracy Austin, Melany (Sena) McDaniel; Siblings, Olie Ruth Reel, Jo Knopfel and Lewis Sparkman; 12 Grandchildren and 13 Greatgrandchildren.
Services entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Hom, 601 N. Alleghaney, Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on May 10, 2019