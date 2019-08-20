|
|
ODESSA - Carl Nelson Dotson was born in Amarillo, Texas on October 23, 1924. Carl went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019 at the age of 94.
He was a World War II Veteran and proudly served his country. He worked as a post-man for 37 years, and at 7-11 for 17 years.
Carl is preceded in death by his wife Ruth of 50 years, a son Richard and a daughter Carldene. He is survived by a son Carl Dotson Jr., 4 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and a special friend of 22 years Jane Carter.
Carl was known around Odessa and Midland as the Music Man. He loved playing disco music. Carl played for all the senior centers and all the nursing homes in the area. They all loved his playing and couldn't wait for the next dance.
He loved the food that was cooked for the seniors. Carl always said "I eat too much and don't gain a pound." He was also crowned for a King for one of the dances where he was so proud to be a part of. Carl was a wonderful man, and always willing to help anyone in need.
Visitation will be held on August 22, 2019 at Odessa Funeral Home on 17th and Jackson from 6pm-8pm. A Funeral service will be held on Friday August 23, 2019 at 1pm at Odessa Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 20, 2019