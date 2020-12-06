CLYDE - Carl Eugene Pieper passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the age of 95. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Roscoe Cemetery in Roscoe, Texas, with Dr. Toby Henson officiating. Due to current conditions, no visitation will be held. Services are under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde.
Carl was born February 23, 1925, in Coryell County, Texas, to Myrtle Barnett Pieper and Samuel Monroe Pieper. His family moved to Roscoe, Texas, in 1931, and on to Inadale, Texas, in 1932, where the family farmed. Carl graduated from Pyron High School. He was a veteran of WWII and the Korean conflict. He married Lois Opal Martin in Roscoe, on November 7, 1944.
Carl and Lois moved to Odessa, Texas, in the early 50's where they would raise their two children, Marsha and Alan. He was an independent businessman for many years, served on the Odessa City Council and was a lifetime member of the H.A. McFarland Masonic Lodge and the Dallas Scottish Rite. Carl was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Clyde, Texas.
Carl will be remembered for his hard work, quick wit and devotion to his family. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his daughter, Marsha and husband Eddy Trower of Abilene and son, Alan Pieper of The Colony, Texas, as well as one brother Travis Pieper of Odessa and one sister Jewel Harris of Amarillo, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois, his mother and father and five brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Scottish Rite Hospital of Dallas or the charity of your choice
