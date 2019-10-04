|
GRANBURY - Carla Wells died at the age of 74 on September 28, 2019, at Lake Granbury Medical Center in Granbury, TX.
Carla was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 19, 1944 to Vance Dee Graham and Vera E. Evans Graham. She spent her early childhood in Bentonville, Arkansas and then moved to Monahans, TX in 1954.
She graduated from Monahans High School in 1962. She attended Odessa College, Baylor University, and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1967. She later earned a master's degree from Texas Women's University.
Carla married William Frank Wells on January 24, 1965, in Monahans, TX.
She began working for Odessa College in 1978 and held several positions there throughout her career. Her last position was Professor of Psychology/Child Development. She retired in 2007.
After living in Odessa, TX for 43 years, she and her loving husband, Frank, moved to Granbury, TX in July 2015. She absolutely loved her new home on Lake Granbury. She was always taking pictures of sunrises, sunsets, and all the wildlife on the lake. She was active in the Granbury Newcomers group, the Timber Cove Pokeno group, and the Agape Sunday School class at Acton Baptist Church. She loved attending UT football games with her family and Hawaii was her favorite vacation spot where she went many times.
Carla was known as a kind, compassionate, witty, funny, caring, gentle, gracious, loving Christian woman with a sweet smile and spirit. She taught Bible study, sang in the church choir, and volunteered as an English teacher on a mission trip to Ukraine. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker and loved to entertain. She loved baking from scratch, drinking fancy coffee, having tea parties, and was a passionate reader. She cared deeply for her family and friends and found many ways to express her love.
Carla is survived by her husband Frank; daughter Melanie Dee Wells Pace and son-in-law Brent Pace of The Woodlands, TX; son Wesley Frank Wells of Lubbock, TX; granddaughter Kaitlyn Dee Pace; grandson Travis Lee Pace; brother-in-law Robert Wells and his wife Betty; a niece, a nephew and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother & father.
Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 7, 9:00 am at Acton Baptist Church with Funeral Services following at 10:00 am. Graveside service will follow immediately at Acton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Acton Baptist Church, 3500 Fall Creek Hwy, Granbury, TX 76049.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 4, 2019