Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Carlos Edmundo "Mundo" Marquez


1934 - 2019
Carlos Edmundo "Mundo" Marquez Obituary
KATY, TEXAS - Carlos Edmundo "Mundo" Marquez died peacefully at Sterling Oaks Rehabilitation on

September 30, 2019 in Katy, Texas at the age of 84.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Paula Marquez, his parents Calistro & Isabell Marquez;

his sisters Juanita Fuentez, Sophia Sanchez, Mary Lou Samaniego, Frances Basquez, Valentina

Flores and Ruth Hernandez.

Those left to remember him include his five children and their spouses: Chris & Julie Marquez

of Arlington, TX; Monica & Matthew Gerard of Katy, TX; Paul (Greg) & Letty Marquez of

Arlington, TX; Charlie & Trish Marquez of Odessa, Texas & David & Mari Marquez of Odessa,

TX; as well as ten grandchildren: Annette, Melissa, LeAndra, Sabrina, Gaby, Ariane, Paul,

Armand, Andre and Veronica; and four great grandchildren: Alex, Faith, Jayce and Zachary.

Carlos was born on October 12, 1934 in Bronte, Texas to Calistro & Isabell Marquez. After

moving to Odessa, he met Paula (Polly) Cortez, his favorite dancing partner and the love of

his life. He proudly served a full term in the United States Army. Carlos and Polly were

married in 1959.

Carlos was a master electrician and worked for Dixie Electric and Saulsbury Industries. He

retired from Saulsbury in 2011 after 36 years of employment.

As a young man, Carlos played trumpet in a dance band, and maintained his love for music,

especially big band jazz, to the end of his life. He enjoyed playing pool and sharing barbecue

with family and friends. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

Public viewing at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home at 601 N. Alleghany Ave., Odessa, TX 79761 on

Saturday and Sunday from 8am-9pm. A Rosary will be held at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home at

7:00pm Sunday, October 6, 2019. Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church on

Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1pm. Interment will follow at Ector County Cemetery, Los

Angeles section. Father Bernard will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and

celebrate Carlos's life.

Pallbearers will be Paul Marquez, Armand and Andre Gerard, Jeremiah Soto, Joshua

Rodriguez, Alex Bejaran and Selso Mata.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sterling Oaks for making his stay as pleasant as

possible. He enjoyed all the playful interaction with the staff and loved hearing them call him

"Boss Papa."
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 4, 2019
