ODESSA - Carol Ann (Hammit) Ford, 82, of Odessa, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am May 20, 2020, at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. Burial will immediately follow at American Heritage Cemetery Arrangements are by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory of Midland .



