Carol Ann (Hammit) Ford
ODESSA - Carol Ann Ford, 82, of Odessa, Texas, passed from this life on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. Carol was born on April 10, 1938, near Rotan, Texas to Lester and Era Dean Hammit. She attended public schools in Rotan and graduated in 1956. Carol met and married Doyle E. Ford in Lubbock, Texas on June 3, 1961. Carol was a stay-at-home mom who loved garage sales so much she was known as "The Garage Sale Queen". She was an avid Aggie and Mojo fan and she also worked from home selling Avon, ran a snowcone truck, and eventually found her true calling as "Professional Nana" to dozens of adored grandkids.

Those left to cherish her love and memory are her son, Steve Ford and wife, Hope, of Odessa, Texas; daughter, Paula Rutherford; grandchildren, Bailey and Kylie Rutherford of Odessa, Texas; brother, David Hammit and wife, Debby, of Madisonville, Texas; sisters, Mara Beth Giller and husband, Larry, of Brazoria, Texas, and Merri Dileanis of Bosque Farms, New Mexico; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle E. Ford; infant child, Blake Ford, who passed away at birth; parents, Lester and Era Dean Hammit; brothers, Earl Dean Hammit and his wife, Patty, and Landon Radell Hammit; sisters, Volinda Perryman and Peggy Walker; two infant brothers who passed away at birth; and her brothers-in-law, Bill Dileanis and John Henderson.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 10:00 am at American Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at American Heritage Cemetery. Pastor Doug Herget will officiate.

Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on May 17, 2020.
