Carolyn Elaine Fox
1938 - 2020
ODESSA - Carolyn Elaine Fox, 81, of Odessa, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 16, 1938 in Kermit to the late Mildred (Diaz) and Noble Fisk.

She was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the Ballroom Dancing club. She spent some years working as a teacher's assistant. As a homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and traveling. She was kind-hearted and loved all animals, especially horses and dogs. Her favorite thing was family time and gatherings for the holidays. . She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Michiel Taylor and wife Lauri of Midland; daughters, Elizabeth Weaver and husband Wesley of Granbury and Linda Coburn of Odessa; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Deward T. Taylor and second husband, Albert Fox; son, Owen Taylor; grandchildren, Kristin Taylor, Katie Taylor and Jarrett Weaver; son-in-law, Clark Coburn; and daughter-in-law, Judy Taylor.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 29th at 2 PM at First Baptist Church followed by interment at American Heritage Cemetery.



Published in Odessa American on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
OCT
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
OCT
29
Interment
American Heritage Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
4323687191
