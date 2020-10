Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Carolyn Elaine Fox, 81, of Odessa, died Monday, October 19, 2020, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements are by Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors of Odessa.



