ODESSA - Carolyn Sue Kirby, age 85, of Odessa, TX passed away on December 1, 2020 in Odessa, TX. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Tanner House officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Carolyn Sue Kirby was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to George and Eleanor McLarnan on February 9, 1935. She married Gene Kirby on June 11, 1953 in Dallas, TX. Carolyn Sue attended North Texas State University prior to her marriage to the love of her life, Gene. She became a homemaker. Carolyn loved to play bridge, enjoyed shopping with her daughters and granddaughters, and loved dessert. Carolyn is preceded in death by parents, George and Eleanor McLarnan; son-in-law, Richard L. Seeberger; and grandson, Quentin Seeberger. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Gene Kirby of Odessa, TX; daughter, Cheryl Seeberger Caveny of Duncan Oklahoma; daughter, Karen and husband Roger Bell of Odessa, TX; sister, Linda Short of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Richard J. and Jennifer Seeberger of Duncan, Oklahoma, Ashlea and Ryan Bullard of Midland, TX, Kendra and Tanner House of Odessa, TX, Andrew and Janelle Bell of Odessa, TX; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 nephews; and 1 niece. Pallbearers will be Roger Bell, Andrew Bell, Ryan Bullard, Dawson Bullard, Parker Bullard and Richard J. Seeberger, Bently Seeberger. Memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church of Odessa, TX and Redeemer Church of Odessa, TX. The family of Carolyn Kirby wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Darlene Culp, Danah Cheek, Carolyn Lambert, Edith Arriaga, Miriam Hernandez, Nancy Phillips, Maria Reyes, Chris Hagger and Rhonda Fritz-Lester. We are forever grateful for you all! Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.