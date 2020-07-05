ODESSA, TX - Cary Gene Cox, of Odessa, TX, completed his journey to his eternal home on May 24th at the age of 72.



He is preceded in death by his father Roy Cox and mother Myrtle Chaney Cox.



Cary is survived by his loving wife Magdalena Cox of 32 years. They were married in Odessa, TX on September 5, 1987.



Cary is remembered by his adoring family, daughter Sheri Baeza, son Ashley Cox, son Paul Al-manza, wife Shirley, and son Pete Almanza III, wife Jan. His grandchildren, Carmen Hamilton, husband David, Shane Patterson, Anthony Almanza, Colton Hellums, Caleb Almanza, Karina Al-manza, Kamryn Almanza, Tyler Fincher, Draven Cox, Pete Almanza IV, Rebecka Farr, D'arcy Cox, Payton Cox. His brothers Johnie Cox, wife Linnie and Carroll Cox, wife Vickie and sister Leta Scott, husband Tom as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Cary was born in Brownwood, TX on October 6, 1947. He graduated from Ector High School in 1966. He graduated from Odessa College with an Associate's Degree in Electronic Engineering. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years. He worked with the City of Odessa as a traffic engineer for 25 years. For the last 15 years he worked at Texas Tech Health and Science Center and retiring on April 30, 2020.



He had a zest for life and a smile for all he met. He found the good in all things and taught his fam-ily and all those who knew him to love and forgive. He was a proud father, grandfather and patriot. But he will most be remembered for the life he lived as an example of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



His family would like to invite those who knew and loved him to a special Celebration of Life to be held at First United Pentecostal Church, 1700 N. Texas Ave Odessa, TX on July 10th at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Cary G. Cox to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).



