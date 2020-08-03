ODESSA - Catherine Elaine King, 77 years old, passed away March 26, 2020 in Odessa, Texas.
Catherine was born in Lubbock, Texas to David and Delores Dixon on July 21, 1942. She graduated from Lubbock Monterey High School in 1960. She married Gerry King on April 14, 1979 in Lubbock, Texas. On June 1, 1979, Gerry and Catherine moved to Odessa, Texas. She worked as an insurance agent for Reliable Life Insurance from October 5, 1987 until her retirement August 1, 2004.
Due to the COVID-19, the memorial could not happen at the time of death. A Memorial Service will be held August 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Odessa, Texas with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Masks will be required to attend. Service will also be viewable online for those who cannot attend. Viewing online can be found on their guestbook page at www.sunsetodessa.com
Catherine grew up knowing the importance of passions. She was passionate about many things. One of her biggest passions was family and friends. She always had the room in her heart to love all. She believed that no one should be alone especially at holidays. When the holidays rolled around the family usually grew as friends were welcomed to celebrate. Some of her other passions included going to the casinos, going cruising and just traveling in general. She was always ready to go on an adventure yet waited until the last minute to pack. Catherine had many hidden talents. One of her talents was that she was an exceptional artist. She loved to get lost in the process of creating new pieces with any chance she got.
Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, David and Delores Dixon; brother, Wendell Dixon; daughter, Shonna Davis; granddaughter, Shara Pierson and grandson Raymond Norris.
Catherine is survived by husband Gerry King of Brownwood, Texas, son Randy (Sonja) Pierson of Denison, Texas. Daughter Tammy (Jerry) Crain of San Antonio, Texas. Son Scott (Cissy) Pierson of Odessa, Texas. Son Brent (Carol) of Bangs, Texas. Sisters Joyce (Ted) Boyd of Lubbock, Texas and Loretta Carlegis of Bedford, Texas. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
