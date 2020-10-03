DENTON - Catherine Rue Walker, 85, of Denton, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Denton, TX. She was born in Ranger on January 14, 1935 to Oleta (Meroney) and Ben McGee.



She graduated from Odessa High School in 1953. She received her bachelor's degree in 1978. She taught English in middle school for many years. She loved to play the piano and sang in the church choir through the years. She was extremely proud of all of her family and would tell anyone all about it if they would listen. She talked about her Lord and Savior often and still liked to discuss scripture at length. We know that she is at total peace and using her beautiful voice to sing God's praises with the angels and her loved ones that had gone before her.



Catherine is preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Jeanette Glidewell, sister, Glenda Jean Brown and her mother and father.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bobby Walker, daughter, Bev Martin and her husband, Danny of Denton, son, James Davis Walker, of Webster, Tx., 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at Grace Point Baptist Church in Denton on October 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM



