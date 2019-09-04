|
ODESSA, TX - Cecilia Chavez Garza, age 79 of Odessa, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born Monday, July 1, 1940 in Stanton, TX to Lorenzo and Reyes Chavez.
Cecilia loved gambling and playing bingo. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and wife. She enjoyed eating at Golden Corral but also loved to make tortillas and red enchiladas. Cecilia watched The Price is Right, Deal or No Deal, and her Dallas Cowboys every game day.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her sons: Santos Garza, Jr. and wife Erlinda, Rene Garza and wife Adela, and Mark Garza and wife Minnie; daughters: Lupe Treviza, Irene Garza and husband Ferando Becerra, and Norma Solis; brother: Juan P. Chavez and wife Lupe; seventeen grandchildren; and thirsty great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Santos Garza; sister: Eulogia Young husband Jose; and grandsons: Adrian and Lorenzo Garza.
A rosary will be recited 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Acres West 24 Hour Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with the interment to follow at the Rose Hill Gardens section of the Ector County Cemetery.
