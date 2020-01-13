|
ODESSA - Cecilio Martinez Arzaga passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Odessa, TX.
Cecilio was born November 22, 1946 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Hilario and Dorotea Arzaga. He was raised in Chihuahua and later met and married Ramona Varela on February 5, 1967 in Aldama, Mexico. The couple later moved to Odessa, TX where Cecilio went to work for the City of Odessa. He then went back to school and became a barber and cut hair for the last 25 years.
Cecilio was an usher at St. Joseph's Catholic Church for many years. Cecilio was a devoted family man and absolutely adored his great grandchildren. There was never anything that he would not do for them and he will be greatly missed.
Cecilio is survived by his wife Ramona Varela Arzaga, his son Luis M. Arzaga and his wife Araceli, his siblings Salome Arzaga, Alonso Arzaga, Fidencio Arzaga, Victoria Medina, Joaquina Arzaga, Petra Arzaga, Dora Arzaga, Lydia Arzaga, and Guadalupe Arzaga, his grandchildren Jennifer Arzaga, Alejandra Arzaga, Luis M. Arzaga Jr., and Liliana Arzaga and his great grandchildren Mylah Arzaga, Jamarcus Isaiah Moorer, Donovan James Broussard Jr., and Marcela Arzaga de Ibarra.
Rosary will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral mass will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 2:00 pm on Wednesday January 15, 2020 with Father Tony Franco officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
