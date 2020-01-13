Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilio Arzaga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilio Martinez Arzaga


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecilio Martinez Arzaga Obituary
ODESSA - Cecilio Martinez Arzaga passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Odessa, TX.

Cecilio was born November 22, 1946 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Hilario and Dorotea Arzaga. He was raised in Chihuahua and later met and married Ramona Varela on February 5, 1967 in Aldama, Mexico. The couple later moved to Odessa, TX where Cecilio went to work for the City of Odessa. He then went back to school and became a barber and cut hair for the last 25 years.

Cecilio was an usher at St. Joseph's Catholic Church for many years. Cecilio was a devoted family man and absolutely adored his great grandchildren. There was never anything that he would not do for them and he will be greatly missed.

Cecilio is survived by his wife Ramona Varela Arzaga, his son Luis M. Arzaga and his wife Araceli, his siblings Salome Arzaga, Alonso Arzaga, Fidencio Arzaga, Victoria Medina, Joaquina Arzaga, Petra Arzaga, Dora Arzaga, Lydia Arzaga, and Guadalupe Arzaga, his grandchildren Jennifer Arzaga, Alejandra Arzaga, Luis M. Arzaga Jr., and Liliana Arzaga and his great grandchildren Mylah Arzaga, Jamarcus Isaiah Moorer, Donovan James Broussard Jr., and Marcela Arzaga de Ibarra.

Rosary will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral mass will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 2:00 pm on Wednesday January 15, 2020 with Father Tony Franco officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecilio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now