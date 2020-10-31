ZAVALLA - Chad Allen Nease, beloved son, brother, and friend, was born January 20, 1993 and left this world to be with the Lord on October 22, 2020. He was 27 years old. Chad was a cowboy for Christ. His faith drove him to excel in all that he loved. With a guitar in hand, he brought a song to every occasion. Music was his first ministry. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he never failed to give back. He guided for family, friends and wounded veterans. He was employed by Forum Energy Technologies. He touched all who met him. Chad loved life... Ride for the Brand. He is preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Lawrence. He is survived by his beloved, Samantha Geers; his parents, Mark and Catherine Nease; his mother, Christina Rimes; sisters, Jennifer Petterson, Kayla Pierce and Alexa Nease; grandparents, Ladue Nease and Sherry Rimes; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, a nephew and many brothers and sisters in Christ. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Rolling 7's Ranch (11700 WCR 122, Midland, TX). Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.