|
|
ODESSA - Chanie Mae Mayes, left this world to go to heaven January 9, 2020. Chanie was born July 24, 1917 in Elm Mott, Texas to Beatrice Washington and Sydney Bush.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Papa Jones and husband Jessie B. Mayes. She moved to Odessa and married her husband in 1951. She united with Greater St. John Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. L. H. Hall and present minister Rev. E. J. Miller.
She leaves to cherish and honor her memory her stepdaughters Jessie Mae Parker, Estella Lu Lu Murray of Belton, Texas, the love of her life her godchild Ebony Godfrey of Dayton, Texas and a host of cousins and friends. Chanie was a domestic worker. She spent her life working and taking care of other people and her motto was "work and serve others." She loved the Lord with all her heart. She didn't have any children, but she would babysit for many. Her saying was "if you want me to sit your children I will be in control." She enjoyed cooking. Every holiday she had standing order for pecan pies and turkey and dressing. Every year she would travel with hunters and cook their meals. Living to be 102 she fought a good fight, she kept the faith, finished her course, and went to be with the Lord. She will truly be missed.
Her words to young people, "Your word is your bond."
A visitation will be held at Frank Wilson Funeral Home of Odessa on Tuesday, January 14, from 4-9 pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 15 at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery.
Please visit frankwwilson.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 15, 2020