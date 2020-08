ODESSA - Charlene (Johnson) Harrington, 65, of Odessa, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Odessa. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM Friday August 14, 2020, at Texas & Clements Church of Christ. Burial will take place at a later date Pastor Devon DeShields is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



