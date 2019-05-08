WACO, TEXAS - Charlene Bush, surrounded by her family and friends, walked with an Angel to her home in Heaven with Jesus May 6, 2019. Charlene had fought a tremendous fight with cancer for five years, never complaining and always comforting all those around her. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Baily Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th, Waco. Visitation will be 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.



She was born on May 20, 1955, to Charles and Patricia Showalter in Sabetha, Kansas. She was a fighter from birth, as she was born premature and weighed just 2 pounds. She carried that fight and love of life all throughout her life and passed the sheer joy of living to her family and all that knew her. She moved with her family through the oil fields of Kansas, Oklahoma and West Texas. She met her soulmate, Keith Bush, while living in Odessa, Texas, where they married on June 2, 1973. She and Keith lived and worked together and enjoyed for over 45 years the happiness only known by those truly in love. Their union brought their two wonderful children in the world, Corey and Shara Bush. Charlene worked various occupations including police dispatch, veterinary assistant, and waitress. Later Keith was a restaurant franchise owner. Then, in 1995, she became an entrepreneur with Keith as they founded "Bush's Chicken", and Charlene became lovingly known as "Bushbaby".



Charlene was active in and generously donated to numerous local charities, including such organizations as "Fuzzy Friends" and many other worthwhile organizations, such as schools and churches. She and Keith, through Bush's Chicken, donated thousands of meals to deploying and returning soldiers and families at Ft. Hood during the Iraqi conflicts and the terrorist attack at Ft. Hood. Charlene loved and cared for people and demonstrated that love through her undying efforts within the community.



Charlene was preceded in death by her father. Charles Showalter; and grandson, Cody Lynn Bush.



Charlene is survived by her mother, Patricia Stokes Showalter; her husband, Keith Bush; brother-in-law, Tommy Sandlin and his wife, Gloria; her son, Corey Bush and partner, Tabatha; her daughter, Shara Bush and husband, Richard; grandsons, Matthew, Michael, Corey, Jr., Austin, Ethan, Toby, Andrew, Anthony, Cody, Jesse Ray and Russell; granddaughters, Sadie and Mya; sisters, Belita Grider and her husband, Allen, and Gail Hutson and her husband, Steve; brother, Charles Showalter, Jr., and wife, Sandra; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



Pallbearers will be Jimmy Gaskins, Rick Gallegos, Fernando Sustaita, Eddie Harrison, Matthew Bush, and Michael Bush.



The family has asked that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Providence Hospital Hospice at 6700 Sanger Ave. Waco, TX 76710 or go on line to www.providence.net/medical-services/providence-hospice/.