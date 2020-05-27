Charles A. Berlin
ODESSA - Charles A. Berlin, 82, beloved husband, father, and grandfather went to be with his Heavenly Father at

his home, in the arms of his wife Harriett Berlin on Friday, May 22, 2020 after a short, hard fight with

cancer. He was born January 18, 1938 in Aledo, Texas to Charles Alfred Berlin and Lula Ball Berlin.

The family moved to Odessa when he was four years old. He graduated from Odessa High School and

played in the band.

Charles was the pinnacle of what it means to be a good human being and was a man of faith.

He was a devoted husband to Harriett for 62 years and they were never apart for any length of

time. They tackled all that life brought together. He was a loving, encouraging father and they

raised four children together. Charles always put his family first and his message was always the

same to his children, family matters most.

Charles shared his wisdom, strength, love, and laughter throughout his life and was a steady

beacon of light and leadership for many people and organizations, including Sacramento

Methodist Camp past president and board member, First Methodist Church, Odessa, Texas, The

Masonic Lodge, and was an Executive Board Member of Bloys Church Camp up until the time of

his passing. The majority of his career was with Exxon Pipeline in Odessa and Big Lake. He led

and supervised many people and critical assets and retired in 1992. After retirement, he

enjoyed serving the community by working at local funeral homes. He deeply respected the

deserved dignity at life's end.

Charles will be remembered for his legacy of being a good and faithful servant to all as a

mentor, a leader, and a teacher.

Charles is survived by his large loving family who are blessed to have had him for 82 well lived

years. His wife Harriett Mitchell Berlin of Odessa, Brother Robert Reed Berlin of Odessa.

Children and spouses: Charles Allan Berlin and William Burns of Castroville, Darrell and Janella

Berlin of Odessa, Carol and Robert Stein of Houston, Robert and Sueleal Berlin of Louisville, Ky.

Grandchildren: Ginny Hougland, Brandi Berlin, Michael Pena, Robert Pena, Miranda Berlin, and

Jake Stein. Also including ten great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Frank Wilson. Funeral services Friday, May, 29, 2020 at Frank Wilson Chapel, 4635 Oakwood Dr, Odessa Texas.



Published in Odessa American on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
4323687191
