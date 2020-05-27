ODESSA - Charles A. Berlin, 82, beloved husband, father, and grandfather went to be with his Heavenly Father athis home, in the arms of his wife Harriett Berlin on Friday, May 22, 2020 after a short, hard fight withcancer. He was born January 18, 1938 in Aledo, Texas to Charles Alfred Berlin and Lula Ball Berlin.The family moved to Odessa when he was four years old. He graduated from Odessa High School andplayed in the band.Charles was the pinnacle of what it means to be a good human being and was a man of faith.He was a devoted husband to Harriett for 62 years and they were never apart for any length oftime. They tackled all that life brought together. He was a loving, encouraging father and theyraised four children together. Charles always put his family first and his message was always thesame to his children, family matters most.Charles shared his wisdom, strength, love, and laughter throughout his life and was a steadybeacon of light and leadership for many people and organizations, including SacramentoMethodist Camp past president and board member, First Methodist Church, Odessa, Texas, TheMasonic Lodge, and was an Executive Board Member of Bloys Church Camp up until the time ofhis passing. The majority of his career was with Exxon Pipeline in Odessa and Big Lake. He ledand supervised many people and critical assets and retired in 1992. After retirement, heenjoyed serving the community by working at local funeral homes. He deeply respected thedeserved dignity at life's end.Charles will be remembered for his legacy of being a good and faithful servant to all as amentor, a leader, and a teacher.Charles is survived by his large loving family who are blessed to have had him for 82 well livedyears. His wife Harriett Mitchell Berlin of Odessa, Brother Robert Reed Berlin of Odessa.Children and spouses: Charles Allan Berlin and William Burns of Castroville, Darrell and JanellaBerlin of Odessa, Carol and Robert Stein of Houston, Robert and Sueleal Berlin of Louisville, Ky.Grandchildren: Ginny Hougland, Brandi Berlin, Michael Pena, Robert Pena, Miranda Berlin, andJake Stein. Also including ten great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Frank Wilson. Funeral services Friday, May, 29, 2020 at Frank Wilson Chapel, 4635 Oakwood Dr, Odessa Texas.