ODESSA - Charles A. Berlin, 82, beloved husband, father, and grandfather went to be with his Heavenly Father at
his home, in the arms of his wife Harriett Berlin on Friday, May 22, 2020 after a short, hard fight with
cancer. He was born January 18, 1938 in Aledo, Texas to Charles Alfred Berlin and Lula Ball Berlin.
The family moved to Odessa when he was four years old. He graduated from Odessa High School and
played in the band.
Charles was the pinnacle of what it means to be a good human being and was a man of faith.
He was a devoted husband to Harriett for 62 years and they were never apart for any length of
time. They tackled all that life brought together. He was a loving, encouraging father and they
raised four children together. Charles always put his family first and his message was always the
same to his children, family matters most.
Charles shared his wisdom, strength, love, and laughter throughout his life and was a steady
beacon of light and leadership for many people and organizations, including Sacramento
Methodist Camp past president and board member, First Methodist Church, Odessa, Texas, The
Masonic Lodge, and was an Executive Board Member of Bloys Church Camp up until the time of
his passing. The majority of his career was with Exxon Pipeline in Odessa and Big Lake. He led
and supervised many people and critical assets and retired in 1992. After retirement, he
enjoyed serving the community by working at local funeral homes. He deeply respected the
deserved dignity at life's end.
Charles will be remembered for his legacy of being a good and faithful servant to all as a
mentor, a leader, and a teacher.
Charles is survived by his large loving family who are blessed to have had him for 82 well lived
years. His wife Harriett Mitchell Berlin of Odessa, Brother Robert Reed Berlin of Odessa.
Children and spouses: Charles Allan Berlin and William Burns of Castroville, Darrell and Janella
Berlin of Odessa, Carol and Robert Stein of Houston, Robert and Sueleal Berlin of Louisville, Ky.
Grandchildren: Ginny Hougland, Brandi Berlin, Michael Pena, Robert Pena, Miranda Berlin, and
Jake Stein. Also including ten great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Frank Wilson. Funeral services Friday, May, 29, 2020 at Frank Wilson Chapel, 4635 Oakwood Dr, Odessa Texas.
Published in Odessa American on May 27, 2020.