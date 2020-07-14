MORAN - Charles Billy (C.B.) McAfee, age 87, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on July 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Friendship Baptist Church of Albany with Pastor Paul Johnston officiating. Burial will follow in the Albany Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.
Charles Billy was born to Charles C.V.) and Mary Cunningham on December 24, 1932 in Albany. He grew up un Albany with his sister, Mary Eleven, and met the love of his life, Frances Waters at Albany High School. He graduated from Albany High School in 1951 and married his beloved wife, Frances Waters on October 13, 1953. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. After he completed his military service, he and Frances came back to Albany and started their family in 1956 with the birth of their first daughter, Linda McAfee Crutcher. He began working for Sinclair Oil and Gas as a roustabout, which moved the family to Ector County. There they welcomed their second daughter, Cheryl McAfee Glover, in 1958, and their third daughter, Kay McAfee Koenig, in 1960. Atlantic Richfield Company (Arco) bought Sinclair Oil & Gas and C.B. stayed on as a production foreman with Arco. Charles Billy dedicated his entire life to the oil and gas industry, retiring as a superintendent in 1986. He made many friends, loved his work and made a mark on the oil and gas industry in Ector County.
When it was time to retire from oil and gas, his love for home brought him back to Albany where he and Frances fulfilled their dream of having a farm. He enjoyed working hard, playing hard and living life on his own terms. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf with his wife and friends. He was the life of every party.
He was dedicated to his family and community, was always willing to help those in need and valued service and faith. He was a faithful member of the American Legion and Masonic Lodge for decades. He was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Vanis (C.V) and Mary Ella Cunningham McAfee; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Eleven and Kenneth Spurgin and his son-in-law, Hugh Koenig.
He is survived by his loving with, Frances Waters McAfee; his daughters, Linda McAfee Crutcher and husband Larry, Cheryl McAfee Glover and Kay McAfee Koenig; his grandchildren, Michael-Ann Gabaldon, Holly Glover, Julie Larson and husband Ross, Colby Koenig and wife Kaleigh, Kelsey Aquirre and husband Roy; his great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Elena, Hank, Blake, Ann Louise, Rhett and Jameson.
He leaves behind many close family and friends who knew him as Arco. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to the Children's Miracle Network, The American Legion or the charity of your choice
