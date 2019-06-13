ODESSA - On Monday, June 10, 2019, Charles Bobby Hill, our loving husband, father, Papa, Poppa, and Papo passed away at the age of 85. Bobby was born on March 12, 1934 to Alvis and Lenora Hill in Kerens Texas. He spent most of his youth in Portales, New Mexico where he attended Eastern New Mexico University for three years before deciding to pursue other interests. Upon that decision, Uncle Sam decided to help, and he was drafted into the Army. He was honorably discharged June of 1958.



Bobby started his oilfield career with the Texas-New Mexico pipeline and spent the next 50 plus years doing everything one can do in the oilfield. He enjoyed his work so much that he didn't retire until he was 80.



He loved to work crossword puzzles, read books, and talk with friends. Bobby was a very generous person to all and never met a stranger. He had a sharp memory and could remember countless details about each person he met.



Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Alvis Hill Jr., William Hill, and Gerald Hill; two sisters Connie Deckard and Glenda Simacek; and nephews Jackie Hill, Billy Hill, Kevin Hill, Douglas Hill, and Michael Hardegree. He is survived by Patsy, His wife of 59 years; brother Randall Hill; brother-in-law Larry Deckard; two sisters Barbara (Charles Deckard) and Peggy (Gene Predieri); sister-in-law LaJuana (Hill) English; daughters Vickie (Wesley Wilson), Sharon (Monty Monson), and Bobbie (Michael Puckett); grandchildren Emilie (Billy Jerome), Tricia (Bobby Prescott), Lindy (Brandon Wright), Lisa (fiance Kris Jackson), and Nicolo Monson; great-grandchildren Madison Jerome, Savannah, Rylee, and Ryker Prescott, and Calie Wright; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at Frank Wilson Funeral Home at 2PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Burial will be held at the Crane County Cemetery at 4PM. The services will be officiated by Matt Jones, the minister at West Odessa First Baptist Church.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Kendra, Erika, Joanna, Nora, Bailey, Arissa, and Maria, the nurses and assistants who were so kind to him. A special thank you to Krystal Johnson of StarCare Home Health. Published in Odessa American on June 13, 2019