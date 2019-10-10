|
|
ODESSA, TEXAS - Charles Darrell Harris passed away on October 7, 2019 at his home in Odessa, Texas where he has lived for over 30 years with his wife Nelda. Charles spent Many years working in the oilfield including some time in Nigeria to help start up a polypropylene plant. He was a founding member of the Mission Dorado Baptist Church in Odessa for many years. A memorial service, led by Senior Pastor Del Traffenstedt and Senior Adult Pastor Bob Bratcher, will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Mission Dorado Baptist Church. Charles and his wife, Nelda, enjoyed living life to the fullest with travel around the world and spending time with their children. Charles is proceeded in death by his beloved sister, Jimmie and his children Ricky Harris and Kay Harris. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Nelda Harris, his brother and sister-in-law Bill and Bobbie Harris, and his two daughters Carron Harris and Tonya Cox. Visit our website harkeyfunerals.com to sign the guest book or leave a personal note for the family.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 10, 2019