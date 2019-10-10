Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harkey Funeral Home
210 S Allen Ave
Monahans, TX 79756
(432) 943-4407
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Darrell Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Darrell Harris Obituary
ODESSA, TEXAS - Charles Darrell Harris passed away on October 7, 2019 at his home in Odessa, Texas where he has lived for over 30 years with his wife Nelda. Charles spent Many years working in the oilfield including some time in Nigeria to help start up a polypropylene plant. He was a founding member of the Mission Dorado Baptist Church in Odessa for many years. A memorial service, led by Senior Pastor Del Traffenstedt and Senior Adult Pastor Bob Bratcher, will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Mission Dorado Baptist Church. Charles and his wife, Nelda, enjoyed living life to the fullest with travel around the world and spending time with their children. Charles is proceeded in death by his beloved sister, Jimmie and his children Ricky Harris and Kay Harris. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Nelda Harris, his brother and sister-in-law Bill and Bobbie Harris, and his two daughters Carron Harris and Tonya Cox. Visit our website harkeyfunerals.com to sign the guest book or leave a personal note for the family.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harkey Funeral Home
Download Now