GARDENDALE - The greatest man we ever knew, Charles "Charley" David Gregg, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born November 14, 1955 in Midland, grew up in Andrews, and settled in Gardendale in 1983.
An oil man by trade, Charley worked for several different companies all over West Texas, but his true love was family and friends. Charley never met a stranger and loved to share his "to make a long story longer" stories and bad jokes that made you laugh more for his contagious laughter than anything else. He loved his "heroes" as he called them....military and first responders...and was never more proud than when he was telling people about his family and their service. "Da," as he was known to the family, was a rock in every situation and a teddy bear at heart. His only drawback was picking the Red Raiders over the Longhorns, but we forgave him and loved him in spite of it. He will be missed dearly but he will be remembered more; death does not stop great men, it only makes their memories more cherished. We love you, Da.
Charley is survived by his love and best friend, Tina Gregg of Gardendale; daughters, Shanna (Gregg) Gilson and husband CPT Stephen Gilson of Fort Hood, and Amber (Gregg) Young of Gardendale; sister, Sandra (Gregg) Baker and husband Gerald Baker of Ft Worth; four grandchildren, Saydee Gregg (18), Colton Gregg (17), Laney Young (12) and Caitlyn Gilson (12); bonus siblings (in-laws), Toni Orozco and husband Carmen, Vicki Gidney and husband Ken, Trey Williams, and Kirk Williams and wife Cindy; and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved as his own.
He is preceded in death by his parents, LC and Lucy (Miller) Gregg; and bonus parents, Nev and Gayle Williams, Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10 AM - 2 PM at Frank Wilson Funeral Directors with the Rosary being recited at 1 PM. Mass will be celebrated at 3 PM Friday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Fr. Timothy Hayter officiating.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 4, 2020.