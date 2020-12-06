STANTON - Charles Dearwood Pinkerton, 90, of Stanton Texas was reunited in Heaven with the saints by the grace of Our Heavenly Father on December 2nd 2020 after a blessedly brief struggle with Covid-19.
Charlie was preceded in death by the love of his life Billie Angel Pinkerton in April of 2012; his mother and father Henry and Dovie Pinkerton; his sister Billie Jean Lightner, Brother Kaye Pinkerton, and adopted brother Gene Jumper. He is survived by his younger sister Mickey Landers, adopted sister LaDell Jumper, and his children Tom and Denise Pinkerton, Rita and Boyce Powell, John and Sharon Pinkerton; his grandchildren Heather and Willie Justis, Ashley and Patrick Brown, Hilary and Joshua Eysenbach, Joshua Powell, Benjamin and Kara Pinkerton, Jon and Melody Maynard, and Scott and Shelley Leake; and several great-grandchildren.
Charlie was born May 4, 1930 in Throckmorton, Texas and moved to Martin County soon after where he attended the Stanton schools. As a young man, he worked as a general contractor in the construction trades where he built businesses and homes in Midland, Stanton, and Big Springs Texas. On October 22, 1949 Charlie married Billie Joy Angel at the Courtney Baptist Church, and they began an almost 63-year love affair broken only by 18 months of Charlie's service during the Korean War, and the death of his beloved Billie on April 2nd, 2012. During those years, Charlie and Billie were seldom apart.
In 1970 Charlie and Billie moved to Stanton to where for 22 years Charlie taught Vocational Skills to young men and women. When he "retired" at 62, he continued to build houses and do various jobs for friends and family. As a Deacon of First Baptist Church of Stanton, a Lions Club member and a Mason, Charlie was very involved helping in his Stanton Community.
After Billie passed away, Charlie lived with his daughter Rita and she faithfully and lovingly took care of him for his remaining years. Charlie was a devoted Christian, and until the day he died showed his love for the Lord, his family, friends, and all those around him.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday 12/6 at the Nalley-Pickle Funeral Home, 3800 North Big Spring St., Midland Texas 79710. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Monday 12/7 at the First Baptist Church in Stanton. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. DUE TO THE NUMBER OF ELDERLY OR PREGNANT FAMILY MEMBERS AND FRIENDS, THE PINKERTONS ARE REQUESTING THAT YOU WEAR A MASK AND TRY TO AVOID HUGGING. WE LOVE YOU, AND WILL APPRECIATE YOU JUST BEING THERE FOR US...
It is suggested that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1168, Stanton, Texas 79782; or to the Martin County Senior Center, P. O. Box 1233, Stanton, Texas 79782. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home of Stanton. Online condolences can be made at: www.npwelch.com