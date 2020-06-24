ODESSA - Charles H. Robbins of Odessa went home on June 20, 2020, he was 95. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clydel Chapman officiating. Charles was born October 3, 1924 in Lawrenceville, Illinois, to Mary Louise and Charles Robbins. He was a WWII veteran serving in the Army Air Corps as a gunner on a B24 bomber. He served as Commander of the American Legion in Illinois. Charles was also a boiler maker. He moved to Odessa in the late 60's. Charles worked for Ref Chem and PMC Global Ind. He was a member of Park View Church of Christ. Charles enjoyed carpenter work, building everything from patio covers to planters. He was a Dallas Cowboy fan, win or lose. Charles is survived by his wife of 23 years, Patsy Robbins; a son, Robert of Rockford, Illinois; daughters, Carolyn of California and Linda of New York; 4 stepdaughters, 1 stepson, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. Charles will be missed by family and friends. He was a casualty of COVID-19 that has taken so many loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite charity. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 24, 2020.