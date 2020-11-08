1/1
Charles Lee Henderson
1961 - 2020
ODESSA - Charles Lee Henderson, age 59, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born in Abilene, TX on Wednesday, January 25, 1961 to Ornal Lee Henderson and Helen Naomi Tennison. He worked as a General Manager at Cherokee Rentals.

Charles or "Stinker Pot" as he was named by his father, was a wonderful son. He loved his parents dearly and sacrificed everything for them. He was faithful to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a member of River of Hope Christian Fellowship. Charles enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggart on television and singing and playing his guitar with his dad for the Lord. In his free time, Charles loved traveling, truck driving, watching Nascar, collecting cars, especially corvettes.

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved mother: Helen Henderson and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father: Ornal Lee Henderson; maternal grandparents: Revis and Emmie Tennison and paternal grandparents: Oscar and Gurthie Henderson.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Ector County Cemetery, officiated by Pastors Steve and Rene Phillips and Pastors Shawn and Shaye Lane. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ector County Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
