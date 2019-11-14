|
ODESSA - Charles Mason Grewell passed away peacefully at Madison Medical Resort on November 11, 2019 in Odessa, Texas at the age of 84. He preferred the name Charlie, but was affectionately known as Chas, Chock, Choddy Boy, and Pops.
Charlie was born June 14, 1935 in Pampa, Texas to Ward Mason and Ruby Dyer Grewell. His early elementary years were spent in Lubbock and Wickett, Texas. Upon moving to Odessa in 1945, he enjoyed choral classes and student government. He lettered in choir, served as Student Body President, and graduated from Odessa High School in 1953. After graduation, he moved to Denton where his favorite study was water-skiing on Lake Dallas. In 1957, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing degree from North Texas State College while also enjoying his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon. While at NTSC, he was introduced to Helen DeWitt of Fort Worth, Texas. He is on record as having stated that "she was the one" even prior to their courtship. On August 2, 1958, Charlie and Helen were married at Northway Christian Church in Dallas, Texas. The two celebrated fifty-four years of marriage prior to her death in 2013. Additionally, Charlie, Helen and friends were among the first patrons of Sierra Blanca Ski Resort in Ruidoso, New Mexico.
Charlie proudly served our country as a member of the United States Army Infantry Division for two years and the Texas National Guard for six years. He was the quintessential all-American boy and Patriot. Charlie diligently prayed for our service men and women, proudly recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and always removed his hat indoors (often leaving it behind until his return visit.) He sang the National Anthem with gusto and believed the United States to be the greatest country in the world. His family believes it is fitting that he was born on Flag Day and passed on Veterans Day.
Having been raised in the family-owned Grewell Grocery Store, he had a sense of hometown pride and loyalty. He returned to Odessa with his bride and learned the real estate business quickly. He obtained his broker's license so that he and Helen could venture on their own with Grewell Real Estate. He began by selling houses and eventually transitioned into commercial property. Charlie never retired and maintained his broker's license until his death. He generously allowed many agents to work and be mentored under his license for no fee. His remarkable number sense allowed him to acquire a vast knowledge of Odessa and Ector County subdivision names, street locations, lot numbers, block numbers, and city additions; all of which he could recall effortlessly much to the amazement of his sons.
Charlie and Helen became the proud parents of Bruce in 1961 and Gabe in 1966. Charlie taught Bruce the joy of golf and they became obsessed with the sport while Gabe-o preferred running on the fresh grass and working in the cart barn at Sunset Country Club. The family spent time at the Bates-Grewell-DeWitt cabin on Oak Creek Lake which instilled a love of boats and lake activities. Charlie and Gabe traveled for many years sharing their passion for drag boat racing. Charlie also had an affinity for shotgun shooting and quail hunting which he shared with his boys. They all spent countless hours reloading in the garage and shooting in the field. Snow skiing was another passion that Charlie shared with his sons. Family and friends enjoyed time together on the slopes and afterward, gathered near the fire for singing and story-telling.
The greatest story-telling always occurred during the preparation and consumption of meals. Charlie, being self-employed, often took on the role of cook. Whether in the kitchen or at a camp site, Charlie could be seen with a spatula in hand and a dishtowel hanging over his shoulder. He loved when people gathered and always wanted the food to be exceptional and plentiful. This aspiration became a lifelong tradition with the Grewell men.
The births of his grandchildren, Perry and Kallan Grewell transformed Charlie into Pops for the rest of his life. He reveled in their activities and accomplishments. He attended every school function and extracurricular activity as chauffer and spectator. Whether it was late at night or early in the morning, he would don his white shirt and denim shorts to race from one event to another to make certain that he saw both children in whatever was happening that day. He became known by their friends as Pops and welcomed others to call him this name!
Whether he was grocery shopping for others, shuttling people to appointments, making deliveries for Sam Rice Auto Parts, or taking care of his storage buildings (The Boat House), Charlie was always on the go! And, when he was ready to go, he was gone! After several trips with his daughter-in-law, she lovingly nicknamed him The Wanderer because he would notoriously wander away from the group. Upon his return, there would be full disclosure of all that he had learned about the establishment in which they were visiting.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Mason and Ruby Grewell; his son, Bruce Grewell; his wife, Helen Grewell; his sister and brother-in-law, Reba Jo and Morris Bates; his honorary brother-in-law, Foy Bates; other extended family members and many friends that he considered family. We are comforted by the knowledge of the joyous reunions which took place on Monday morning.
Charlie is survived by his son, Gabe Grewell and his wife, Connie, and their children, Perry and Kallan, all of Odessa; and, other extended family members.
The Grewell family wishes to express their appreciation for the compassionate and professional care given to Charlie by each and every individual at Madison Medical Resort. We are blessed by the love and kindness extended to him and us these past twenty-six months. Additionally, to all who prayed, visited, and inquired about Charlie, we express our sincere gratitude.
A memorial service will be held, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10am at First United Methodist Church, Odessa, Texas where Charlie was a member for 74 years.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Charlie's memory to First United Methodist Church, 415 North Lee, Odessa, Texas 79761.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 14, 2019