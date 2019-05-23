MIDLAND - Charles "Keith" Thomason, 62, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Private family burial will be held at Resthaven North Cemetery in Midland. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Crestview Baptist Church, 301 N. Loop 250 West, Midland.



Keith was born on July 7, 1956 to Marvel and Melvin "Buzz" Thomason in Hobbs, NM. Keith graduated from Hobbs High School, Hobbs, NM in 1974. Family was extremely important to Keith, as was his faith. Keith accepted Jesus as His Lord and Savior as a young man. He was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. The majority of Keith's life he was a supply/purchasing/inventory manager. He had lived and worked in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. At the time of his death, Keith was the Supply/Purchasing Manager for Encore Pipe & Construction in Midland.



Keith had an almost year long fight with Pancreatic Cancer. Keith made an impact on many lives in this world by his attitude, his faith and his friendships. Those that were closest to him already miss his big hugs and smile!!



Keith loved the outdoors, from fishing with his nephews and son, Jim, to hunting. He could talk hours about hunting, deer, quail, turkey, and any game. Deer hunting was his favorite, but big game and exotics were really special. His "Encore" family ensured that he got to go Elk hunting and bring one back, and his dream was to go Black Buck hunting. In December, Jim helped him get that Black Buck. When he couldn't go hunting or fishing, he watched it on TV! The TV was usually on a hunting/fishing show, or an old western such as Gunsmoke, Bonanza, The Rifleman, The Virginian, or his old "soap opera" - In The Heat of the Night. Keith loved music, from Christian artists like Phillips, Craig & Dean, Casting Crowns, MercyMe, Crabb family, Gaithers and so many more, to 70's music which he had a whole collection of CD's and cassettes. He really enjoyed going to live concerts, Gaithers, David Crowder, Kansas, Styx, and many more.



He is survived by his wife, Joanna Thomason and son, Jim Wyche; mother Marvel Thomason of Hobbs; sisters, Lydia Easter & husband Craig of Weatherford, OK and Randa Bartlett & husband Tim of Hobbs, NM; nephews and niece, Chad Easter & wife Jena and daughter Jayven of Hinton, OK, Seth Bartlett, Hobbs, NM, AudreyAnn Shephard & husband Derek, children Deacon and Blakely of Butler, OK, Zach Bartlett & wife, Melissa and daughter Madalyn of Hobbs, NM; mother-in-law, Lacey James of Midland; sister-in-law, Lori Cravey & husband Doug of San Angelo, TX; nieces, Shonda Blodgett and son Reid of Richland Springs, TX and Shayna Jo Norris & husband Daniel, and sons T.J. and Tyler Grant of Rochelle, TX.







He is preceded in death by his dad, Melvin "Buzz" Thomason, uncles that were so special to him - Jerry Stroud, Audis Dowell, Gene Thomason and Bobby Thomason, and his father-in-law, Lewis James.







The family suggests donations be made in Keith's name to Crestview Baptist Church Building Fund, 301 N. Loop 250 West, Midland, TX 79703; Show of Support Hunt for Heroes, P.O. Box 1125, Midland, TX 79702 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.







Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Odessa American on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary