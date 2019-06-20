ODESSA - Charmaygn (Connie) Ervin age 90, passed away Friday, June 14 in Odessa. Connie was born in Chickasha, OK to Pauline Griffin and grew up in an orphanage until the age of 16. She came to Odessa at the age of 18, where she met the love of her life Jerry Ervin. Jerry and Connie married in December 1948 and had three children Tommy Ervin, Gordon Ervin, and Norlene McBride. Connie made draperies in her younger years, but always made the choice to be a "stay at home mom". For that her children are grateful. We don't think she knew at first just the ride we would take her on, but she weathered all of our triumphs, defeats, and everything in between. Whether it be all our school activities, sports, motorcycle racing, horses, hunting rattlesnakes, etc. mom was always there. In 1977, she joined Jerry at Ervin Plumbing and quickly learned plumbing parts and gained a reputation as the "go to lady for plumbing parts" in Odessa. Jerry and Connie retired to their place on the Rio Grande river in 1983. They later returned to Odessa to take care of family members. After Jerry's passing in 2008, Connie so enjoyed the Northside Senior Citizen Center, all her friends, and her many birthday parties there where she thought it was awesome to have 100+ people sing her "Happy Birthday." She later enjoyed playing cards with Alberta, Judy, Caroline, and Gloria until health issues would not allow.



We want to especially thank Dr. Kubacek and staff, Dr. Amaran and staff, Crossland Care, Amy, Pat, and The Courtyard Odessa for all the care given to our mom.



In lieu of flowers, please honor Connie's memory by making a donation to the North Side Senior Citizens' Center, The , or a . A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Odessa at 2 pm on Sunday, June 23rd, David Newton officiating. Burial will be in Tulia, Texas. Published in Odessa American on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary