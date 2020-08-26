ODESSA - Cheryl Ruth Redmon Helmers, age 84, passed away at her home in Odessa on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born October 1, 1935 in Wichita, KS to Harold and Helen Redmon.
Cheryl was a dressmaker and tailor in Odessa for many years. She was a part of Interfaith Sewing (an adult learning program) for almost 25 years. Cheryl was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church and a Native American Spirituality follower. She loved to be outside, working in her garden and especially enjoyed sharing information with elementary students about traditional Native American foods.
She was preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband, brother - Douglas Redmon, and daughter - Vicky Carrell Dominguez.
Cheryl is survived by her sister: Pat Redmon Clayton and husband Bob of Raytown, MO; son: George Steven Helmers and wife Nancy of McKinney, TX; son-in-law: Ray Dominguez of Monahans, TX; grandchildren: Wade Carrell and wife Crystal and Jessica Carrell Pena, all of Monahans, Sandra Muniz Humphries of Odessa, and Joey Helmers of Richardson; and great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Talano of Wickett, Meghan Carrell and Zoey Flores of Odessa, Gage Carrell of Monahans; and great-great grandchildren: Kasey Aguilera and August Navarro of Wickett.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, officiated by Cliff Buchanan.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel
