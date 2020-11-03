ODESSA - CHESTER RAY CLEAVER SR., 76, of Odessa, Texas passed away on October 26, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Chester was born February 21, 1944 in Odessa, Texas to Jesse and Bertha (Banks) Cleaver. He attended Douglas Elementary and Blackshear Junior-Senior High School in Odessa, Texas.A Pass by visitation will be held on Tuesday. November 3, 2020 from 9:00 am - 1:00pm at Martinez Funeral Home.A Graveside service will be held for Chester on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Ector County Cemetery - Los Angeles Section at 1:00 pm.He retired from Ector County Independent School District after 27 years as a school transportation mechanic foreman. He also worked beside his brothers: Laydell (Joe) and Travis Cleaver at his brother's detail shop called Joe's Detail. There was nothing he could not do when his mind was set on it. Chester was a hardworking man at everything he did. He was loved and liked by everyone who came in contact with him.He loved his scratch off tickets. If you wanted to give him any gift, scratch offs were his thing.Chester is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Bertha (Banks) Cleaver; first wife of 46 years Fannie Mae (Wilson) Cleaver; brothers, Laydell, Frank, Dallas, Carl, Jesse Lee, Alfred and William Cleaver; sisters Vicki Cleaver and Stacy Adams.He is survived by his second wife, Charlene Landerth Cleaver of Odessa, Texas; sons, Freddie Lee Kelley of Denver, CO, Chester Ray Cleaver Jr. Of Lorraine, TX, Alvin Franklin Felder III of Odessa, TX; daughters, Sharon Annette Cleaver of Odessa, TX, Debra Cleaver Wiggins and Tonya Jackson of San Antonio, TX, Dalelean Sheihk of Denver, TX; sister, Bertha Marie Nealy of Houston, TX; brothers, Greg and Rollo Cleaver of Fort Worth, TX; Darrell and Andy Cleaver of Ranger, TX; 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and a loving host of family, relatives and friends.Active Pallbearers: Joe Cleaver, Alvin Felder, Leonard Davis, Mark Cleaver, Anker Wiggins and Darren TaylorHonorary Pallbearers: Stormy Beck, Gregg Cleaver, L. V. Morris, Rollo Cleaver, Michael Williams, Darrel Cleaver, Victor Dancer and Andy Cleaver