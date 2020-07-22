PLANO - Christina Padilla-Gabaldon 58, of Carrollton, TX, passed away on July 18, 2020 in Plano, TX.Christina was born in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico to the late Jose Padilla and Hortencia-Larez Padillaon March 18, 1962. She grew up in Odessa, TX where she graduated from Ector High School asvaledictorian of her class. She married her childhood sweetheart Eliseo Gabaldon on November 23,1989 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua.Christina is preceded in death by her father, Jose Padilla, maternal grandparents, Candelario and PilarLarez, and paternal grandmother Josefina Jimenez.Christina is survived by her husband, Eliseo Gabaldon of Carrollton; her children, Erik Gabaldon (JenniferSilva), Eli Gabaldon, Alexis Ventura (Sergio) all of Carrollton; her siblings Jaime Padilla (Norma) and Jose"Junie" Padilla of Odessa, and Sylvia Padilla of Carrollton; her mother, Hortencia Padilla and stepfatherSamuel Payen, of Odessa; her nieces, Amber and Brenda Padilla of Odessa, Samantha and DaniellaPadilla of Midland, and Taylor Usey of Carrollton.Christina endured 12 years of surgeries, chemo, radiation, and countless doctors' visits but had thecourage of a warrior and fought relentlessly to beat her cancer. Christina's career included various salespositions throughout her life; however, her time helping families realize their dreams of homeownership was something she was very proud of.Christina lived her life to the fullest and was always up for an adventure. Her motto was "I'll sleep whenI die." Her lust for life was evident in all that she did. Christina had the ability to make people feelwelcome in her presence. She had a way of connecting with people from all walks of life with anuncanny ability to reach people on a deep and personal level, making everyone feel special. She lovedher immediate family dearly and kept them at the forefront of everything she did.The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Dr. Christopher Stokoe, his nurse practitionerCindy, and the staff at Medial City of Plano for their years of compassionate caring for Christina.Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic a Memorial Service will be held at a future date to honor Christina as she deserves to be honored.