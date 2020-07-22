1/1
Christina (Padilla) Gabaldon
1962 - 2020
PLANO - Christina Padilla-Gabaldon 58, of Carrollton, TX, passed away on July 18, 2020 in Plano, TX.

Christina was born in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico to the late Jose Padilla and Hortencia-Larez Padilla

on March 18, 1962. She grew up in Odessa, TX where she graduated from Ector High School as

valedictorian of her class. She married her childhood sweetheart Eliseo Gabaldon on November 23,

1989 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua.

Christina is preceded in death by her father, Jose Padilla, maternal grandparents, Candelario and Pilar

Larez, and paternal grandmother Josefina Jimenez.

Christina is survived by her husband, Eliseo Gabaldon of Carrollton; her children, Erik Gabaldon (Jennifer

Silva), Eli Gabaldon, Alexis Ventura (Sergio) all of Carrollton; her siblings Jaime Padilla (Norma) and Jose

"Junie" Padilla of Odessa, and Sylvia Padilla of Carrollton; her mother, Hortencia Padilla and stepfather

Samuel Payen, of Odessa; her nieces, Amber and Brenda Padilla of Odessa, Samantha and Daniella

Padilla of Midland, and Taylor Usey of Carrollton.

Christina endured 12 years of surgeries, chemo, radiation, and countless doctors' visits but had the

courage of a warrior and fought relentlessly to beat her cancer. Christina's career included various sales

positions throughout her life; however, her time helping families realize their dreams of home

ownership was something she was very proud of.

Christina lived her life to the fullest and was always up for an adventure. Her motto was "I'll sleep when

I die." Her lust for life was evident in all that she did. Christina had the ability to make people feel

welcome in her presence. She had a way of connecting with people from all walks of life with an

uncanny ability to reach people on a deep and personal level, making everyone feel special. She loved

her immediate family dearly and kept them at the forefront of everything she did.

The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Dr. Christopher Stokoe, his nurse practitioner

Cindy, and the staff at Medial City of Plano for their years of compassionate caring for Christina.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic a Memorial Service will be held at a future date to honor Christina as she deserves to be honored.



Published in Odessa American on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
1040 S. Dixie Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-8077
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
July 22, 2020
To the Paddilla and Galbaldon Family! As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Christian was a fun and sweet person we knew in high school and when she was in town to visit she always remembered you and always had a smile and hello to share. She will be missed.

Ector High School friends,
Danny and Michelle (Cortez) Juarez
Michelle Juarez
Friend
July 22, 2020
Comadrita, I will love and miss you forever.
Laura Aguirre Griffin
Family
July 22, 2020
David Morgan
July 22, 2020
Christina was a solid trustworthy business associate that became a friend. She was a source of good sound advice and was always available to listen. I know she will be missed by many people. Rest In Peace.
David Morgan
Friend
July 22, 2020
Eliseo and family, Hortencia and family, Sylvia and family

I don't know if you remember me, I am Mary Branson-Lewis. My mother was Barbara Branson. Christina was a beautiful soul, very kind, loving and always there whenever someone needed something. I remember working with her for the Children's Miracle Network Christmas Tree Auction. That was when I first met her. The world was truly blessed to have had her. My mother always adored Christina and thank you for sharing her with us. My mother passed away January 17, 2020 and it has been 6 months and Christina has joined her in heaven. I see the 2 of them organizing and straightening everything out in heaven and watching over all of us here on earth. Please know that each of ou are in my heart and know how difficult this time is. But know that she worked hard and finished her job on this earth and God needed her for her next job. Thank you for everything each of you did for my mother. I love you all and send my prayers for your loss and sorrow,

Mary Branson-Lewis
Odessa, Texas
Mary Branson-Lewis
Friend
July 22, 2020
My condolences to the Family. A friend for 44 years.A great woman inside and out. My commadre, Christina you will be missed but not forgotten.
Linda Olivas
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest heartfelt condolences to the entire family. I will miss my beautiful cousin/ sister Cristina. She was the strength, the laughter and the glue to our families. I will cherish many childhood memories we made . You are now home with the Lord and one day we will see you again in Jesus name RIP hermosa ❤
Elizabeth Urrea
Family
July 22, 2020
We have lost a beautiful cousin! The world has lost an awesome human being!!! Rest peacefully Prima! Remembering you always, Raul & Paula Larez
Raul Larez
Family
July 22, 2020
Prayers to the family.
Miguel Chavez
Friend
July 22, 2020
Christina what could one not say about her. A good woman to have as a friend, if you needed someone to talk to with out judgement this is her. She had a laugh like no other.If you needed to be cheered this is her.Defenitely a person to have on your side. Genuinely she loved people. She met no stranger.
My friend I have missed you.I could not find you. And here you are.Im so sorry I did not try harder.
My deepest condolences to the Family of Christina.
You had a very special woman in your lives.
I'm very saddened. God rest her soul.
You are very loved my friend. I've never forgotten you.
Your Junior high school friend Linda
and your godchild Autmn Rose Moreno.
I will not say goodbye, Until we meet again.
Linda Brito Olivas
Friend
