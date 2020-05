Or Copy this URL to Share

GARDENDALE - No services have been scheduled. Christine Diane Marx-Bailey, 62, of Gardendale, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Gardendale. Arrangements are by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory of Midland .



