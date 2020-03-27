|
ODESSA - Christopher Michael Perez II, 19 went to his forever home on March 22,2020. He was born on June 13,2000 to Elizabeth Morales and Christopher Perez Sr. He was raised by his loving grandparents Albert and Balbina Morales. He was loved by his stepparents, Richard Cano and Connie Ray. He had 7 loving siblings, Alyssa Perez, Amaris Perez, Adonika Perez, Solomon Perez, Sebastian Cano, Zeythain Perez, and Micah Cano. His dream was to be a family man and he lived it out with his wife Anastasia Perez and his son Christopher Michael Perez III. Chris's vibrant spirit showed forth through his unforgettable smile. His laugh filled our hearts with contagious joy. His comforting arms were a safe place for many. His presence lit up any room. He was very loving, caring and giving. He would give the shirt off his back. He was what every woman dreams of in a husband. He was a loving father to his stillborn son who he is now rejoicing with in heaven. He loved being a Tio to his only nephew Estevan Gonzales, who he saw as a second son. He was a very dedicated hard worker with the desire to provide for his family. Chris will be missed dearly by the many lives he impacted. This is not goodbye my love but see you later. We love you baby!
Attendance to his funeral services have been strictly limited and the burial will be at Odessa Garden II on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Funeral Services have been entrusted to La Paz Perches Funeral Homes of Odessa.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 27, 2020