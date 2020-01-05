|
|
ODESSA - Christopher Ross Walker, age 34, of Odessa passed from this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born in Rankin, TX on Thursday, September 12, 1985 to Becky Perry and Ross Walker.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife: Megan Walker; sons: Cohen, Colten, Jordan and Dak Walker; parents: Ross Walker and wife Rebecca and Becky Wilson and husband Donnie; paternal grandmother-in-law: Alicia Loe; paternal grandfather-in-law; Cruz Loe; paternal grandmother: Billie Jo Walker; maternal grandmother: Peggy Perry; brothers: Daniel Loe, Clayton Walker and Colby Walker; sisters: Raeley Wilson and Nicole Walker; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: Jack Perry and paternal grandfather: Joe Walker.
Pallbearers: Ronnie Davis, Austin Velasquez, Blake Graves, Jon Melendez, Albert Martinez and Robby Barriga.
Public visitation will begin at 5:00 pm, Saturday January 4, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Odessa Bible Church, officiated by Pastor Bob Thayer. Burial will follow at the Odessa II section of Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 5, 2020