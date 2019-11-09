|
ODESSA - Christopher Wesley "Kracker" Kirby, age 32, passed from this life Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Odessa, TX. He was born Wednesday, September 30, 1987 in Odessa to Donald Kirby Sr. and Cynthia (Kobernick) Atkins. He worked at Danny's Body Shop doing paint and body work.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are mom: Cindy Atkins and husband Mike; dad: Donald Kirby; his precious daughter: Lexa Kirby and her mother, Nikki Wade; and two sisters: Stormy Rae Landa and husband Billy and Niki Jo Kirby and her fiance Damian Spiehler, all of Odessa; brother: Donald Wayne "Bubba" Kirby Jr. of Austin; five nephews: Rylee Landa, Chase Rickerson, Damian Spiehler Jr., Wyatt Spiehler, and Rex Wayne Taylor; and three nieces: Savanah Mae Kirby, Aubree Raeann Spiehler, and Kristen Landa; and numerous friends.
He is preceded in death by his granparents: Edna and Clair Kobernick, Betty Kirby, and William Jennings.
The family will receive guests at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 9, 2019