ODESSA - Christy Dawn Martinez journey began March 28, 1983 in Wichita, Kansas. She passed from this life April 23, 2020 in Odessa, TX. Christy was raised by her loving parents, Deborah and Israel Mancha.
She graduated from Permian High School in 2001. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter and friend to many and will be loved and missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Christy is preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Mancha, Angie and Lupe Gutierrez, Maria and Lupe Mancha. She is survived by her four children; Abigail Galindo, Mya Galindo, Aaziyah Galindo, and Aaliyah Barrientos and husband, JoeAngel Barrientos, grandson Avery Barrientos, father, Israel Mancha, sisters, Britney Mancha and Leslie Sanchez, brother, Billy Meierhoff and cousin Crystal Mondragon.
Christy was very outgoing, social and creative. She loved baking, baseball season and traveling. She was a loving mother and a hard worker. She always kept those around her laughing. You could always count on her for the best hugs and advice. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and joyful spirit.
A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday April 29, 2020 5PM -7PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 29, 2020