ODESSA - Cindy Macias Rayos, age 44, passed away tragically in Odessa on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital. She began her earthly journey in Odessa on Thursday, March 25, 1976 born to Elfida (Macias) Rayos and Nicolas Rayos. Cindy worked as an ECISD custodian and was a devoted Christian who loved Jesus.
Cindy was a wonderful wife, mom, daughter, aunt and sister. She was dedicated to her kids, was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews and was the foundation of her family. She enjoyed being home and loved to watch movies and play dominoes. She was a talented singer, excellent cook, sports enthusiast and a huge Cowboys fan. An animal lover, she also enjoyed horse racing. Other favorite pastimes included playing Bingo and pool. She was a kind hearted soul, always encouraging and motivating those around her. She lived life to the fullest and her passing leaves a void that will never be filled.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her husband: James Talamantes; daughters: Alyssa Talamantes and Korral Rayos; son: Julian James Talamantes; parents: Elfida and Nicolas Rayos; brothers: Joe Nicolas Rayos and wife Imelda, and Luis Rayos; sisters: Yolanda Rayos and husband Sammy Mancha, and Elizabeth Rayos; twelve nieces and nephews; seven aunts and nine uncles and her dog, Arlo.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Juana Macias, Crespin Rayos and Natividad Lopez Lerma; and one uncle: Manuel Macias; and her beloved dog, Smokey.
Public visitation begins at 1:00 pm on Sunday at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be at Odessa Christian Faith Center on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial follows at Odessa II section of Ector County Cemetery.
