ODESSA - Cindy Ward Lewis
Cindy Ward Lewis, 58, of Odessa, Texas, went to be with her Lord & Savior on September 6, 2019.
Cindy was born to Bob and Cathy Ward on August 27, 1961, in Odessa, Texas.She graduated from Odessa High School in 1979 and continued her education receiving an Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education.
Cindy was a woman of faith, and family, and she dedicated her life to serving others. She was a beautiful soul, inside and out. Her smile always lit up the room. Though she was quiet and private in nature, she would show up and help no matter the circumstances. In her family, Cindy took care of everyone; She was the thread that held them together. She was also an amazing cook. Many memories were made, and cherished, in her kitchen. Cindy was a hard-working single mom to her two children Christy and Randy. She also helped raise her niece, Justine from a young age. Cindy was always the mom all the other kids knew because she would volunteer for everything. From making extra elaborate party treats, providing crafts and activities, chaperoning school trips, braiding hair for band and sports days, Cindy was the best mom and there was nothing that she loved more than her children. That is, until her 2 grandsons were born and Cindy's love for them became immeasurable.
Cindy began her 18 year career at Head Start, as a teacher's aide. Her passion and love of children allowed her to quickly advance into a teaching position. Cindy taught in the classroom for many, many years until she was appointed Center Director at the Head Start Whitaker Center. Cindy put her heart and soul into teaching, and had a special gift for communicating with the children. After 18 years with Head Start, Cindy was offered the position of Children's Minister at First United Methodist Church. She was beyond excited at the opportunity to be able to teach the good news, and her faith, to the children. At FUMC Odessa, Cindy's light poured out abundantly into the Children's Ministry. God made Cindy for this job. With her experience in Early Childhood Education, the church soon called on her to oversee the expansion of a Mother's Day Out Program, and shortly thereafter, a Children's Center Daycare for children newborn to five years old. Although Cindy was too humble to take credit, she was fundamental in the development of the Children's Center. Because of her dedication, and determination, that ministry is still thriving and continues to enrich the Midland-Odessa community. The hallways of FUMC became full of children and every single one was special to Cindy. They always looked forward to saying "Hello Ms. Cindy" every morning, and "Goodbye Ms. Cindy" in the afternoons...probably because of the candy and suckers she had in her office. Cindy was blessed to be able to have both of her own grandsons with her at the Center during their early years. Joshua and Colton will always cherish the great times shared with their Moo Moo. There was nothing that Cindy loved more than "her boys."
Cindy was a huge fan of The Brady Bunch and The Andy Griffith Show, along with anything on Lifetime or The Hallmark Channel. She had an uncanny ability to craft any idea to life, especially if it would help make learning fun and exciting. When summer came around, Cindy took to building Vacation Bible School backdrops and themes. The bigger, the brighter, the louder...the BETTER! She wanted to make VBS the best experience possible for every child in attendance. Cindy loved both Gospel and Christian music. Her favorite singer was David Phelps, a member of the Gaither's Gospel Choir. She attended many of his concerts and even got to meet him multiple times! One of her favorite moments was when she attended a concert at the Phelps Family Barn in Tennessee with her sister, Karen. Cindy was always proud and thankful for her very special relationship she shared with her sister Karen.
Cindy's last "favorite song" was during the first couple of months she was home after resigning from Director of the Children's Center, due to her diagnosis of Early Onset Alzheimers. Cindy had served at FUMC on staff for 16 years. The song, "Even If" by MercyMe, was what she would listen to as she had to shut some of those doors and continue on at home through some of the most difficult of times of her life. Her family recounts Cindy always wanting to hear the song on repeat. The song speaks truth into just how faithful our beloved Cindy was, and how she is the closest thing to Christ that many of us have seen on this Earth. The light of the Lord shone brightly through our beautiful Mom, "Moo Moo", Sister, Daughter, Aunt, Niece, Cousin, Ms. Cindy, Ms. Lewis, & sometimes even Sandy (Cindy with a twang). May we all strive to have a faith like that in this life. The song, "Even If" ends with the following lines, "It is well with my soul, it is well, it is well with my soul." Cindy was surrounded with family, listening to the song "It Is Well With My Soul," when she took her last breath, at home and in peace. She will forever be missed, but Glory to God she is alive in Heaven today! "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Cindy is survived by her 2 children, Christy Lewis and Randy Lewis(Melissa), 2 grandchildren, Joshua Jones and Colton Lewis, her nieces Justine Vaughn(Danie), Tara Burleson(Houston), her sister Karen Ward, her brother Jimmy Ward(Jana),her father Bob Ward, her aunts Doris Baker(Darren), Wanda Goodson(Larry), Clara Baucom and her cousins, Danny Hockett(DeeDee), Leslie Goodson, and Mark Goodson(Monica). Cindy was preceded in death by her mother Cathy Hockett Ward, her grandmother Wilma Hockett, and her grandson Dalton Lewis.
A Memorial Service & Celebration of Life will be held for Cindy Lewis on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Lee Odessa, Texas. Rev. Donnie Williams and Rev. Todd Salzwedel will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, we're asking that donations be made to either the First United Methodist Church Children's Center or The Bridge United Methodist Church Children's Ministry.
